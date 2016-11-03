Skeptics with a K: Episode #185

Destroying atheism, meal replacements, and male contraceptives. Plus bananas, wanking, evolution, and German chocolate. Square, practical, and good… it’s a crafty Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:35 — 31.2MB)
#1 by Ian on November 3, 2016 - 21:57
When I heard you were taking on the male contraceptive story, I was honestly worried for a while there you were also going to go be taking the “lol look at them wusses failing to MAN UP” route. Could have been the mockery of MRAs (coupled with the awareness of what the feminist position on the issue was, and a total lack of surprise that it is that) that primed me towards that expectation. It’s really nice to see that you didn’t go down the ideological rabbit hole and instead gave the issue a real fair coverage. You guys remain my favourite skeptical podcast, with a spotless record of no “well they completely botched that story, didn’t they”. Thanks for doing such a great job in all the episodes so far!
#2 by Tim on November 3, 2016 - 23:16
Can anyone find a link to the Johnson and Johnson baby moisturizer coverage? I couldn’t locate any. Thanks.
#3 by Graham on November 4, 2016 - 07:55
I had first encountered the Male Contraception story on Snopes.com (Linked at the end of this.), I was glad to hear you give it a thorough examination, I’d not heard that one of the participants tried to commit suicide though.
I think that it’s sad that some people chose to use this for simple minded point-scoring.
Keep up the good work.
http://www.snopes.com/male-birth-control-study/
#4 by Jason Jones on November 4, 2016 - 09:50
Next time there are Tim Tams, and you don’t save me a Tim Tam, I am going to be mildly upset
Also, please don’t do the Australian Accent anymore….oh actually, yeah do it in Australia, they will LOVE it
Bring Back TIM TAMS (dark chocolate and chilli)
#5 by Chris on November 5, 2016 - 01:55
There is a podcast that covers pseudoarcheology:
http://www.archaeologypodcastnetwork.com/archyfantasies
It covers lots of area, including space aliens, faked artifacts, vampires, claiming the Vikings came to the American midwest centuries ago.
There is actually this page:
http://www.badarchaeology.com/
When my younger son took an “Intro to Archeology” class in college the week was learning about what science is, and how to do it well. This was to counter the wealth of nonsense that is in pseudoarcheology. (and they do not do dinosaurs!)
#6 by Jason Jones on November 5, 2016 - 19:12
On male contraception, I have a vasectomy 5 years ago, it was the best decision we had made. I also I bought a microscope so that I could check the results for myself.
I check and recheck regularly 🙂
#7 by Black Knight No. 3 on November 7, 2016 - 13:09
@Ian, I completely agree, I had the same worry at the start of the piece but it was unfounded. A good, balanced, story.
@Jason Jones, I had a vasectomy around 15 years ago, probably ranks as one of the worst things I ever did. Had it reversed 5 years later. There was (is?) a lack of balanced information from my doctor, it seems to work for some but the ones it doesn’t work for were never mentioned.
#8 by Dorothy Mantooth on November 7, 2016 - 13:28
Apparently one man in the trial was left infertile, as well; a total of eight men had still not returned to their normal level of fertility a year later. Five eventually recovered, two dropped out/did not continue being checked, and then the one is still infertile. (This info is apparently on page 4 of the study, and IMO it’s worthwhile to mention this in a follow-up. That’s a big big deal.)
#9 by Muz on November 7, 2016 - 20:20
Your mate Paul McGarrity has probably been tweeted to death about this already, but regardless, there are some skeptic archaeologists around. The leading light of the era is probably Ken Feder; Author of a couple of books on the subject in fact (notably Frauds, Myths and Mysteries). He often recounts many tales of being the ‘token skeptic’ on various awful Discovery Channel shows.
Then there’s Sara Head: Host of the Archy Fantasies blog. She runs a podcast of the same name with Ken featuring regularly and with Jeb Card. Another fellow traveler with a big love of folklore as it relates to pseudo-histories and their associated pseudo-archaeology.
http://www.archaeologypodcastnetwork.com/archyfantasies/
#10 by Muz on November 8, 2016 - 02:45
Also, I swear I couldn’t see Chris’ post when I was typing mine.
#11 by Chris on November 9, 2016 - 17:24
Muz, my comment was probably still in moderation when you posted. It has two links.
#12 by Miiz on November 17, 2016 - 15:54
I got into meal replacement shakes after they were mentioned in the show last spring/winter (?), and, while I don’t live off them, find them a good alternative to have around when I cant be arsed to cook.
But I just cannot get Huel down, it has some strange flavour/ingredient that makes it stick in my throat, the flaxseed maybe? I do really like Joylent, though, despite occasionally having had some issues with their delivery. Another similar one is Queal, worth looking into if one has only had the other two before. Of the other two it is the most like Joylent (with more reliable handling processes, if a little pricier shipping), but has a more flavours and they offer a handy taster starter pack with one bag of each standard flavour.