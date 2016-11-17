Skeptics with a K: Episode #186

Bias, bugles, chemtrails, and colds. Plus knee surgery, barium salts, anti-perspirant, and tiling a bathroom. What do you think to that, Mr Skeptics with a K?
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:15:00 — 34.4MB)
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Simon on November 18, 2016 - 01:27
From an apolitical non-profit centred on scepticism to full partisan in the time it takes to eat half a snack. And sure enough, it was a condescending swing to the left. I hope you’ll be supporting France’s Le Pen in breaking the glass ceiling. You’re not sexist are you?
In contrast, the Godless Spellchecker podcast had balanced, nuanced yet critical examination of the election results, and achieved it without being patronising. Try that or better yet, don’t do politics. Otherwise, the other stuff was great as usual.
#2 by Chris on November 18, 2016 - 02:18
As far as the “you work with computers, don’t you” question, those of us who sew for a hobby have been asked if we could do a “little sewing” for them.
Often someone asks for help to make their Halloween costume that involves more than they are away… and they often ask around Oct. 29th.
I usually direct them to one of the several professional altering/sewing and tailoring businesses in our area, like the one that is three blocks from my house.
#3 by Matthew on November 18, 2016 - 11:56
On placebo knee surgery: It appears in the Science Fiction book Tactics of Mistake by Gordon R Dickson (with a 1971 copyright according to my edition) Chapters 16 to 18. It appears as a sci-fi mind-over-body treatment.
On placebo matters on the whole… If we are discounting any placebo effect caused by pills except for longterm personal subjective judgements, for example how much pain arthritis is causing, could we reduce the “functioning” placebo effect down to the Hawthorne effect (Which in summery is “the alteration of behaviour by the subjects of a study due to their awareness of being observed.”)? This would also backup the theory that longer consultation times have a positive effect on a patients subjective view of treatment.
Penultimately I used to be a systems analyst. This apparently means I must be consulted on any broken or failing machine in the family and I should be able to diagnose operating systems that didn’t exist when I quit work, even though my F***ing nephew took a course in computer construction and repair and is more up to date in it all.
Finally awesome episode.
#4 by Tom Williamson on November 18, 2016 - 12:36
Can we have an episode which is just Marsh ranting about politics and the general shitty state of the world please?
#5 by Chris on November 18, 2016 - 19:12
What Tom said. Plus…
… an episode where the hosts talk about the people who keep telling them what to talk about. [sarcasm] Because bloggers and podcasters just love it when they are told what to write or talk about [/sarcasm]
While I enjoy listening to Inkredulous, I don’t listen to some of the guests’ podcasts like Cognitive Dissonance and others, because that is my choice. I am certainly not going to tell them what to say and how to say it. There are plenty of other podcasts to download.
#6 by Rg on November 23, 2016 - 15:50
Sorry but I’ve got to make a request. Please, please, please stop eating into the microphones. It was bad on the previous occasions, but this episode it was actually obnoxious. Distracting, unpleasant and more than a little unprofessional, it does not make good radio.
For the first time, I’ve not been able to make it through an entire episode because of the sickening sound of crunching, chewing and saliva-filled spluttering that drowns out the other hosts. Small suggestion, move away from the mics while eating, alternatively, eat then record.
#7 by Suzanne on November 24, 2016 - 14:28
Regarding the surgery of the knee and the outcome, pain researchers will tell you the issue really lies in where the origin of the pain is – they will tell you pain is a top down experience and not a bottom up experience (I refer you to any post by Lorimer Moseley). In other words, in spite of ‘arthritis’ the pain is brain driven and derived therefore it doesn’t matter what you do to the knee itself.
#8 by Jerry on November 27, 2016 - 14:19
Marsh! You need to calm down! Maybe a nice bit of aromatherapy or Reiki would help.
#9 by Jason Jones on December 2, 2016 - 08:03
this has to happen, sort of like an anti “be Reasonable”
#10 by Åsmund on December 3, 2016 - 12:42
Salt crystals, specifically alum crystals, can be used as deodorant (though not antiperspirant). This is not table salt, though. The most common form according to Wikipedia is potassium aluminium sulfate, KAl(SO4)2. Clearly this contains aluminium, so I’m not sure if it’s the kind of salt deodorant mentioned in the podcast. Or maybe it’s traditional, so it’s okay.