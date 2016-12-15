Skeptics with a K: Episode #188

Peer review, branded packets, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and eczema. Plus Disprin, visiting the gym, bacterial viruses, and what happened in Australia. Reporting subjective outcomes, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:22:42 — 38.0MB)
#1 by Theophrastus on December 16, 2016 - 14:49
As a fellow fatty who hates the gym but has to go I recommend audiobooks. Kind of makes you feel like you’re getting something worth while done while there.
#2 by Muz on December 19, 2016 - 16:41
The makers of Nurofen had their fine upped recently by Australian Federal court for misleading customers. They ‘targeted pain’ range was all the same but in different packets and more expensive than the (identical) vanilla version.
Discussion around the case kicked up quite a bit of “But because of the placebo effect, -saying- it was targeted probably does make it work better. So they’re not entirely wrong.” type commentary. (Someone said Reckitt Benckiser used that argument in court. But I can’t find that )
https://www.theguardian.com/business/shortcuts/2015/dec/14/how-bad-was-what-nurofen-did-austalian-courts