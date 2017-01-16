Ask an Archaeologist – Paul Duncan McGarrity

When: Thursday, February 16th 2016, 7.30 – 11.00 PM

Where: The Vines, 81 Lime St, Liverpool

An archaeologist and comedian (same person, Paul Duncan McGarrity) sits in a room and answers your questions on any subject as honestly as possible. Could be rude, probably crude. Be prepared to talk candidly with the protection of context.

‘Like a very tall, funny, excited child’ (Scotsman).

Our speaker events have wheelchair access, via a portable ramp which can be installed on-demand. If possible, please let us know you’re coming through contact@merseysideskeptics .org.uk so we can make sure the ramp is ready.