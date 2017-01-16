«

Ask an Archaeologist – Paul Duncan McGarrity


When:  Thursday, February 16th 2016, 7.30 – 11.00 PM
Where: The Vines, 81 Lime St, Liverpool

15283939_1168632886556158_6362493368872952143_nAn archaeologist and comedian (same person, Paul Duncan McGarrity) sits in a room and answers your questions on any subject as honestly as possible. Could be rude, probably crude. Be prepared to talk candidly with the protection of context.

‘Like a very tall, funny, excited child’ (Scotsman).

Our speaker events have wheelchair access, via a portable ramp which can be installed on-demand. If possible, please let us know you’re coming through contact@merseysideskeptics.org.uk so we can make sure the ramp is ready.

This entry was posted on January 16, 2017, 11:43 and is filed under Skeptics in the Pub. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)