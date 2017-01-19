Be Reasonable: Episode #038 – Mark Sergant

Joining Marsh this episode is Mark Sergant, author of Flat Earth Clues and owner of the website EnclosedWorld.com.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:57 — 26.5MB)
Joining Marsh this episode is Mark Sergant, author of Flat Earth Clues and owner of the website EnclosedWorld.com.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:57 — 26.5MB)
This entry was posted on January 19, 2017, 13:52 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Rob on January 19, 2017 - 16:18
A bit of gish galloping here, and lots of “that doesn’t make sense so flat earth”
I’m not convinced, it would be interesting to fact check Mark’s comments on this podcast if someone has time!
#2 by Jo La on January 20, 2017 - 03:11
That video about going through the Van Allen belts is about testing the equipment as modern equipment is a lot more complex and easier to damage. You can watch it. That’s what it’s about. Not sure why they think we can’t go past it with shielding. They don’t even know what radiation is without the same science that tells them it’s there. I’m surprised they aren’t “radiation deniers” also.
This was hard to listen to as I served in the military with a flat Earther. Talking to them does nothing. You have to drag them to testing. They are that entrenched.
#3 by Jerry on January 20, 2017 - 13:00
I’ve spent my career writing cartography software so it was a disappointment to discover that I’ve wasted my life.
I liked the way that whenever Marsh pointed out something that contradicted what Mark had just said, Mark would just say “Yes, that’s right” and carry right on.
#4 by Chris on January 20, 2017 - 17:57
Cool moon light? The reflection of sunlight from the moon is too weak to heat much of anything. The teeny tiny temp difference is variations in wind currents, and the difference in the cooling of the ground (like water holding more heat than rocks).
“NASA started everything.”
Does this guy even know about Sputnik and how the Russians were blowing past the USA in the late 1950s and early 1960s? I just finished reading Rise of the Rocket Girls by Nathalia Holt.
Oh, wow. I am only half way through. It was bad enough when he started by telling Marsh to look at the evidence on teh internets (intentional typo). Then claiming there are no photos of astronauts outside, other satellites… etc. He is cherry picking.
#5 by astrotimer on January 21, 2017 - 08:03
You have a lot more patience than I do, the entire time I had may face in my palm.