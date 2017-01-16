Crucifixion’s a Doddle – Julian Doyle

When: Thursday, March 16th 2016, 7.30 – 11.00 PM

Where: The Vines, 81 Lime St, Liverpool

Julian Doyle is a writer, director, photographer, editor, movie special-effects creator. He is most famous for editing the Monty Python films and for shooting the effects for Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits and Brazil, which he also edited.

His occult movie, Chemical Wedding, has become a cult classic and his acclaimed play, Twilight of the Gods, about the tumultuous relationship between the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and the composer Richard Wagner, was described by the magazine Philosophy Now as ‘Masterful’.

Our speaker events have wheelchair access, via a portable ramp which can be installed on-demand. If possible, please let us know you’re coming through contact@merseysideskeptics .org.uk so we can make sure the ramp is ready.