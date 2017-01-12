Skeptics with a K: Episode #189

Dopamine, Angelina Jolie, European Regulations, and LD50. Plus quidditch, glitter, suits, and more placebo effect. There’s a 25% chance this is Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:00 — 34.9MB)
Dopamine, Angelina Jolie, European Regulations, and LD50. Plus quidditch, glitter, suits, and more placebo effect. There’s a 25% chance this is Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:00 — 34.9MB)
This entry was posted on January 12, 2017, 20:11 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)