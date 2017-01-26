Skeptics with a K: Episode #190

Gerson therapy, burnt toast, and jade eggs. Plus lazer quest, smokey whiskey, and candy floss. Followed by obnoxious eight-year-olds, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:49 — 29.8MB)
#1 by astrotimer on January 26, 2017 - 15:22
There was once a time you saw a movie star at the movies and maybe at the Oscars, nowadays you here about there medical advice such as what they put in a very private part, at least twice this week on podcasts.