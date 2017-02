In this episode, Marsh is joined by paranormal investigator Lee Piercy, to discuss ghost investigations and Lee’s theory on the physics behind ghostly apparitions. You can find Lee’s Youtube at: youtube.com/user/leejonastattoo.

