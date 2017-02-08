InKredulous: Episode #042

Episode 42 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing this time are:

Co-organiser of QED Conference, Michael “Marsh” Marshall of Skeptics with a K, Be Reasonable and the Good Thinking Society (@MrMMarsh)

Hayley Stevens of ghostgeek.co.uk, podcaster and ghost hunter (@HayleyStevens)

Dr*T former blogger at Thinking Is Dangerous blog and fine guest on many podcasts (@Dr_star_T)

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments.

Support the MSS, our work and all of our podcasts by making a monthly contribution via Patreon.