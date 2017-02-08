InKredulous: Episode #042

Episode 42 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.
Appearing this time are:
- Co-organiser of QED Conference, Michael “Marsh” Marshall of Skeptics with a K, Be Reasonable and the Good Thinking Society (@MrMMarsh)
- Hayley Stevens of ghostgeek.co.uk, podcaster and ghost hunter (@HayleyStevens)
- Dr*T former blogger at Thinking Is Dangerous blog and fine guest on many podcasts (@Dr_star_T)
As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments.
Support the MSS, our work and all of our podcasts by making a monthly contribution via Patreon.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:04 — 33.1MB)
#1 by astrotimer on February 9, 2017 - 15:21
So that was answer to life, the universe and everything else. At least it seems to have a better production schedule than Be Reasonable.
#2 by Black Knight No. 3 on February 9, 2017 - 21:25
Marsh uses yet another podcast to spread his hatred of Trump, Hayley wants to ban speakers who disagree with her and Andy actually uses a script …. yes it’s incredulous!