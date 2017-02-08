«
InKredulous: Episode #042


Episode 42 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing this time are:

  • Co-organiser of QED Conference, Michael “Marsh” Marshall of Skeptics with a K, Be Reasonable and the Good Thinking Society (@MrMMarsh)
  • Hayley Stevens of ghostgeek.co.uk, podcaster and ghost hunter (@HayleyStevens)
  • Dr*T former blogger at Thinking Is Dangerous blog and fine guest on many podcasts (@Dr_star_T)

  1. #1 by astrotimer on February 9, 2017 - 15:21

    So that was answer to life, the universe and everything else. At least it seems to have a better production schedule than Be Reasonable.

  2. #2 by Black Knight No. 3 on February 9, 2017 - 21:25

    Marsh uses yet another podcast to spread his hatred of Trump, Hayley wants to ban speakers who disagree with her and Andy actually uses a script …. yes it’s incredulous!

