Skeptics with a K: Episode #191

Erectile dysfunction, handwriting analysis, secret topical cream, and skeptical ethics. Plus passports, guest hosts, tunnels, and casting Doctor Who. It’s the secret of eternal youth from Skeptics with a K.

