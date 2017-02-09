Skeptics with a K: Episode #191

Erectile dysfunction, handwriting analysis, secret topical cream, and skeptical ethics. Plus passports, guest hosts, tunnels, and casting Doctor Who. It’s the secret of eternal youth from Skeptics with a K.
#1 by NickT on February 10, 2017 - 08:18
Quick note of pedantry regarding handwriting and Parkinson’s:
There is actually an established link between small handwriting (micrographia) and Parkinson’s.
There’s quite a bit out there, but here’s something that might be of interest:
http://jnnp.bmj.com/content/79/4/368.full
Of course, just as was mentioned there’s so much Barnum in there that overall assigning personality to handwriting types is nonsense. By pinning a few ‘real’ symptoms of diseases to the list, it lends credence to the field being scientific, and of course proponents can wheel-out the select scientific studies when challenged.
It would be interesting to know when Parkinson’s was added to the repertoire of handwriting analysis. I suspect it is a recent addition, added only after the science established a symptomatic link, and not something that was discovered centuries ago by handwriting analysis alone…
Thanks for the shows folks 🙂
#2 by Tom Williamson on February 10, 2017 - 11:22
I will never be able to watch Countdown in the same way again.
#3 by Bill W on February 10, 2017 - 11:54
Agree with NickT that micrographia is well recognised on Parkinsons disease and other neurological disorders. It can be the first sign of Parkinsons and, unlike other aspects of Parkinsons, does not tend to respond to drug therapy.
I guess the important issue is that rubbishing something because it sounds daft isn’t scientific skepticism and so this isn’t really a pedantic response.
Similarly handwriting analysis is used in court, not to determine character, but for forensic analysis of documents and signatures to establish their veracity.
Still love the show and, more importantly, the great work that you do.
#4 by Cailean Macdougall on February 10, 2017 - 12:06
My initial reaction was, ‘this is plausible because I read it in New Scientist’. Hahaha. This is a comment given before finishing listening.