Skeptics with a K: Episode #192

Conferred legitimacy, interfering wizards, and blink reflexes. Plus burning rats, M-potencies, and arseholes. Exercising free speech, it’s Skeptics with a K (and Alice).

This entry was posted on February 23, 2017, 13:00 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.