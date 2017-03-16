Be Reasonable: Episode #040 – Christopher Bollyn

Joining Marsh this time is Christopher Bollyn, a 9/11 truther and author of ‘Solving 9-11’.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 54:51 — 25.1MB)
Joining Marsh this time is Christopher Bollyn, a 9/11 truther and author of ‘Solving 9-11’.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 54:51 — 25.1MB)
This entry was posted on March 16, 2017, 11:17 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by astrotimer on March 16, 2017 - 18:35
9-11 truther perfect throwback Thursday.