«

Be Reasonable: Episode #040 – Christopher Bollyn


Joining Marsh this time is Christopher Bollyn, a 9/11 truther and author of ‘Solving 9-11’.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 54:51 — 25.1MB)

This entry was posted on March 16, 2017, 11:17 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by astrotimer on March 16, 2017 - 18:35

    9-11 truther perfect throwback Thursday.

    Quote
(will not be published)