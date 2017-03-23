«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #194


Travel sick dogs, inactive pacemakers, Samsung televisions, and depression. Plus ventricular outflow pressure, smart-device privacy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Siri. If you need to skip Alice’s segment, it finishes at 50m 5s.

For more information on the Charities Commission consultation, visit gov.uk/government/news/charity-regulator-consults-on-its-approach-to-organisations-promoting-complementary-and-alternative-medicines

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:31 — 32.8MB)

This entry was posted on March 23, 2017, 18:48 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Chikoppi on March 24, 2017 - 01:01

    Brilliantly done, Alice. Absolutely fierce and extremely helpful in helping me understand the plight that we all can face from time to time.

    Quote
(will not be published)