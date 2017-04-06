Skeptics with a K: Episode #195

Berlin, topical analgesics, psychic testing, and Breath of the Wild. Plus porn shoots, random numbers, marching for Europe, and a half drunk Alice. It’s a brand new data blast from Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:18:36 — 36.1MB)
#1 by Mark Baker on April 7, 2017 - 06:49
Flies….. At 10 Rillington Place John Christie murdered a number of women and hid their bodies in and around the house. It was the appearance of flies that gave him away. He boarded over an alcove to hide a woman who he suspended from the ceiling. Often people hide bodies under floorboards and in various voids.
Maybe see if you can get a cadaver dog in there.
#2 by Tom Williamson on April 7, 2017 - 17:16
Regarding the “data blast/burst”. I remember it as a “burst” but that might be because that’s what you lot have been saying. I too had a look at the end of a few episodes. It’s referred to as a “data blast” in series 1 and 2, and by series 3 it had disappeared. So, “burst” is a collective delusion, like the idea that Brexit will be good.