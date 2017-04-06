Skeptics with a K: Episode #195

Berlin, topical analgesics, psychic testing, and Breath of the Wild. Plus porn shoots, random numbers, marching for Europe, and a half drunk Alice. It’s a brand new data blast from Skeptics with a K.

