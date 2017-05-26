Be Reasonable: Episode #042 – Sean Clarke

Joining Marsh this episode is Sean Clarke from the Spiritual Science Research Foundation in India.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 51:31 — 23.6MB)
#1 by Bevin on May 27, 2017 - 04:28
Have they ever healed anyone who was naturally supposed to be gay, but was possessed by negative energy to desire heterosexual activity?
#2 by Lee on May 27, 2017 - 12:46
WOW, that sure convinced me not to be trans! Thanks.
When I put aside my bias that I was human and tapped into my 6th sense, I totally saw that I was controlled by an evil spirit and that I wasn’t worthy of respect or happiness. What really convinced me was the fact that Mr. Clarke has gay friends.
Looking up the correct chant to cure my transness now!