Skeptics with a K: Episode #197

Immunotherapy, cataract surgeons, Herceptin, and Henry Beecher. Plus Black Salve, transparent jeans, Death Ligands, and impersonating crickets. Using saline instead of morphine, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:43 — 33.9MB)
This entry was posted on May 4, 2017, 16:27
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
#1 by Cappy Charlie on May 6, 2017 - 20:12
Really enjoying Mike’s ongoing crusade to explain exactly what the placebo effect is, and equally importantly what it isn’t. Entertaining and educational, a bit like Dr Who (only entertaining. And educational).