Skeptics with a K: Episode #198

Melatonin, native advertising, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and priming biases. Plus rubber hands, cell signalling, confused voices, and destroying asteroids. Tasting the mediterranean with a fork, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Get your tickets for QED 2017 at qedcon.org.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:10:23 — 32.3MB)
#1 by Henry Ruddle on May 19, 2017 - 01:53
English Horn (or Bagpipe or whatever counts as “Vibraphone”) —
This is a minor criticism since most people think “masthead” means something like “master heading,” but they and Marsh are wrong. In a publication, the masthead is the staff list. So, an advertorial would never be “under the masthead” partly because the masthead is just a list of names and job titles, and partly because it’s usually at the bottom of the page because it’s just a list of names and job titles, so nothing would go under it except names and job titles or maybe the page number and the date.
Cheers. Keep up the sometimes mildly amusing work. 😉
#2 by Chris on May 19, 2017 - 07:32
Hey guys,
Good episode! I’d like to point out one thing – Marsh misused the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ when talking about click bait, in the same way creationists misuse it, to mean ‘survival of the most superior’, whereas Darwin used ‘fittest’ in the sense of ‘most suitable’. The distinction is important because it shows a misunderstanding of evolution. The former usage implies that evolution is working towards a goal from less to more “highly” evolved, as opposed to the process of natural selection.