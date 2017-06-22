Be Reasonable: Episode #043 – Psychic Claimant

This month, Marsh speaks to someone who contacted the Merseyside Skeptics because they believe they have psychic powers, and wanted to discuss how to be tested and verified.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 28:50 — 13.2MB)
#1 by Erik on June 22, 2017 - 20:18
The “preliminary gland”.
Wtf? Lol.
I can’t wait for the experiment. But I won’t hold my breathe that it will ever happen though.
#2 by Esben Rasmussen on June 23, 2017 - 07:27
I wouldn’t know how to distinguish between someone who just thinks something like this is happening because of a lack of critical thinking and someone who is starting to develop a serious mental condition. I have listened to a couple of people in the first stages of developing paranoia, and one individual who wanted a journalist to help him fight stop the news broadcast from stealing his thoughts. They all sounded like this guy.
Not saying you were wrong to talk to him…
#3 by Morgan S. on June 23, 2017 - 22:54
Marsh…….. You are the most patient man.
This dudes thought process is more common than you think here in the states, unfortunately.
#4 by Mike Ellis on June 23, 2017 - 23:34
Yeah I feel bad for this guy. This is exactly what schizophrenia sounds like (not that I’m qualified to actually make that call though). It sounds like this genuinely causing him some distress in day to day life. If he ends up seeing his psychic test *not* working out the way he thought it would, I hope there’s some way to constructively suggest that he go find out if there’s some help he could get through legitimate medicine. Too bad there’s so much shame around mental health, and so much fear. People think they’re just going to be written off as “crazy”.
#5 by Cam on June 24, 2017 - 21:27
I found this the first episode where I’m convinced the interviewee is Mentally unwell. His paranoia shown by being so sure others are whispering about him was repeated a few times. I’m not sure it was ethical to air this; I’m glad you didn’t give out his name.
#6 by Bim on June 26, 2017 - 01:51
I have mixed feelings about this interview. It was interesting, but I think this person is probably suffering from some sort of paranoid delusional disorder. I don’t think he can be used as an example of a typical psychic claimant.