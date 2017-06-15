Skeptics with a K: Episode #200

In this special bumper episode of Skeptics with a K, we celebrate our 200th episode! Featuring crystal butt plugs, amethyst dildos, protesting racists, and learning to drive. Plus cleaning hotel rooms, water polo, electromagnetic radiation… dead cells, Yorkshire Pudding, and sausages. Sausages! Sausages.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 2:09:39 — 59.5MB)
#1 by Matt on June 16, 2017 - 10:59
Congratulations! Another awesome milestone!
Also, you should eat Yorkshire Puddings at ANY possible opportunity, if there is meat and gravy on a plate, get a pudding on there!
#2 by Tom Williamson on June 16, 2017 - 12:25
Congratulations on 200 shows!
Right, here’s how to make Yorkshire puddings.
You will need:
A 3×4 muffin tray
A big jug (no sniggering Mike)
An oven, turned on and set to it’s highest temperature
Eggs (1 egg for every three puddings)
Plain flour (cheapo white flour is absolutely fine)
Full fat milk
Salt and pepper
Vegetable oil or similar (sunflower is fine)
The key to a good Yorkie is HEAT. Get everything as hot as possible during cooking and you won’t go far wrong.
Take your muffin tray and put a tiny drop of oil in each cup (they are called cups, I looked it up). Stick the tray on the top shelf of the oven to heat up.
Make the batter. Crack off your eggs into the jug, and lightly beat. Don’t work them too much, you don’t want any air in there. Then, slowly work in flour until you’ve got a thick paste. After that, slowly work in milk until the batter has the consistency of single cream. Season the batter with salt and pepper, then give it another quick stir. Do NOT put the batter in the fridge like you would with pancakes.
The next step is to get the batter into the tray. Work really quickly at this point. Open the oven door, but leave the tray in the oven if you can,
or slide it out, or whatever. Fill each cup 2/3 – 3/4 with the batter. Don’t put in too much or the bottoms of them will be filled with uncooked batter, no one wants that.
Once the batter is in the tray, put the tray back on the top shelf, shut the oven and leave it undisturbed for 20 minutes. Do NOT be tempted to open the door to check on them. In fact, leave the room, or better yet, the country.
When the 20 minutes are up, open the oven door and you should have some massive, hot, fluffy and delicious Yorkshire puddings. Eat.
#3 by Maurice Perry on June 16, 2017 - 23:48
#4 by John on June 18, 2017 - 17:35
I’ve two points.
First, I was genuinely offended at the glee that was displayed at the kettling, hounding, and driving out of the EDL, and am surprised that you don’t seem to have a problem at your displaying the same kind of intolerance and harassment that they do.
You don’t like their political views (I don’t either), and you don’t like them coming into “your” town, so you took part in an organised event to chase them out.
This is no different to the EDL trying to hound people whose views they don’t like out of town either. How can you take joy in making people fear for their safety, and have to hide? It would be similar to a group deciding to shut down your conference because they think that you are spreading views that they don’t like.
Secondly, Mike asked a while back about the cooling equivalent of a microwave. Laser Doppler Cooling is what he’s thinking of. This uses beams of light to cool samples, by tuning the light to a frequency just above a resonant frequency of the material. This means that they only absorb when moving towards the light (the light being Doppler shifted up to their resonance), and so are slowed down, which is the same as cooling.
Keep up the good work on science, but please, do think twice about organised harassment of people just because you don’t think that they are nice.
#5 by Cappy Charlie on June 19, 2017 - 22:02
Congratulations on the two hundredth episode, and nice to hear Colin back on the show. I feel it’s also important to add, sausages, sausages, sausages.