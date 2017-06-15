Skeptics with a K: Episode #200

In this special bumper episode of Skeptics with a K, we celebrate our 200th episode! Featuring crystal butt plugs, amethyst dildos, protesting racists, and learning to drive. Plus cleaning hotel rooms, water polo, electromagnetic radiation… dead cells, Yorkshire Pudding, and sausages. Sausages! Sausages.

