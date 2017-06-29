Skeptics with a K: Episode #201

Controlled demolitions, smart stickers, typical fires, and telomeres. Plus unicorn skin, wearable bollocks, fake gnus, and our local exclamations. In perfect frequency, it’s Skeptics with a K.

