Skeptics with a K: Episode #202

Undermining science, rehabilitating sex offenders, and the weird power of the placebo effect. Plus floating floors, questioning archaeology, movie spoilers, and special guest Emma.
If you need to skip our conversation on sex offenders, it finishes at 41:02.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:24:39 — 38.9MB)
#1 by astrotimer on July 13, 2017 - 21:33
Thanks for recommending citation needed now I have an image of Michael Marshall porn.
#2 by Muz on July 16, 2017 - 17:42
Split is great precisely because it doesn’t do the split personalty twist(s) everyone expects and heads straight on into fantasy like it ain’t no thing.
We don’t get particularly annoyed (usually) by something like X-Men for having a loopy un-scientific premise. Or for horror films trying to scare us with things that don’t exist.