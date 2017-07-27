Skeptics with a K: Episode #203

The cancer industry, the latest on homeopathy, Big Pharma cash-cows, and role models. Plus Spider-Man, official graphs, Time Lords, and cracking gravel. Non-authoritative content from Skeptics with a K.
You can take part in the consultation on NHS homeopathy prescriptions here: https://www.engage.england.nhs.uk/consultation/items-routinely-prescribed/consultation/intro/
Please do! And tell other people to, too!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:24:32 — 38.8MB)
#1 by Michael on July 27, 2017 - 22:19
Hey. I’m an American. I’m from the south. I know what a bairn is. I’m mildly offended.
#2 by Muz on July 28, 2017 - 03:26
Marsh, how did you miss calling Alice’s clapping hand assistance animal her Seal of Approval?