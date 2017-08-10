«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #204


Visceral Osteopathy Technique, sham surgery, forklift trucks, and human bagpipes. Plus car repair logic, connective tissue, and a twenty minute conversation about biscuits. Seriously. Twenty minutes. You’re welcome.

Get your ticket for QED 2017 now at qedcon.org.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:54 — 35.8MB)

  1. #1 by John on August 11, 2017 - 09:11

    Dear team,

    With reference to your audaciously self- indulgent episode devoted to biscuits, I invite you to consider the glory that is the iced vovo:

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iced_VoVo

    John
    Melbs

