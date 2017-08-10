Skeptics with a K: Episode #204

Visceral Osteopathy Technique, sham surgery, forklift trucks, and human bagpipes. Plus car repair logic, connective tissue, and a twenty minute conversation about biscuits. Seriously. Twenty minutes. You’re welcome.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:54 — 35.8MB)
#1 by John on August 11, 2017 - 09:11
Dear team,
With reference to your audaciously self- indulgent episode devoted to biscuits, I invite you to consider the glory that is the iced vovo:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iced_VoVo
John
Melbs