Skeptics with a K: Episode #204

Visceral Osteopathy Technique, sham surgery, forklift trucks, and human bagpipes. Plus car repair logic, connective tissue, and a twenty minute conversation about biscuits. Seriously. Twenty minutes. You’re welcome.
#1 by John on August 11, 2017 - 09:11
Dear team,
With reference to your audaciously self- indulgent episode devoted to biscuits, I invite you to consider the glory that is the iced vovo:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iced_VoVo
John
Melbs
#2 by Jerry on August 14, 2017 - 09:14
Look. If you examine a plain digestive biscuit, I think we can all agree it has a criss-cross pattern on the bottom and writing on the top. Nobody eats one the other way up. The chocolate is applied on the criss-cross side (the bottom) by dipping the biscuits while WHILE THEY ARE STILL THE RIGHT WAY UP. They are then flipped over for drying. Furthermore, the manufacturers themselves state that the chocolate is on the bottom. I put it to you that you are eating them wrong. An episode of “Inside the Factory” from just a couple of weeks ago shows the whole process. I could watch the machine that flips the biscuits over all day.
#3 by Jason Snowden on August 14, 2017 - 18:14
Very funny episode! And informative too… Though which book review was in Skeptic – and sorry was that the US or UK magazine please?
#4 by Tom Williamson on August 15, 2017 - 10:15
At least the Jaffa cake issue wasn’t worthy of discussion.
#5 by Envoid on August 16, 2017 - 14:08
Loved the biscuit discussions. And the missing-cardboard Bounty: I know! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qSkCy1MvICM