Skeptics with a K: Episode #205

Psychic telephone readings, magnetic sex toys, and cold Canadian eggs. Plus old fashioned cinemas, out-of-this-world orgasms, and Welsh baked goods. Bored of thrusting, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:38 — 32.9MB)
This entry was posted on August 24, 2017
#1 by Tom Williamson on August 24, 2017 - 15:05
Good egg chat. Do you know how to tell if an egg is off? You put it in some water. If it floats, it’s off. This is because the bacteria make a gas called hydrogen sulphide, which reduces the density of the egg, making it less dense than water. Fun.
#2 by Declan on August 28, 2017 - 11:42
I assure you that in Glasgow “Ah’m gonnae take ma knickurs aff” doesn’t melt hearts either.
#3 by Cappy Charlie on August 28, 2017 - 13:29
You can’t just casually mention the time Mike “accidentally” went dogging then leave us hanging. Is this the tease for a move towards exclusive content for Patreon donnors?