Be Reasonable: Episode #046 – Sam Osmanagic

Joining Marsh this time is author, sociologist and businessman Sam Osmanagic. Sam has made headlines around the world with his claims to have discovered ancient pyramids in Bosnia.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:05:15 — 29.9MB)
#1 by astrotimer on September 28, 2017 - 18:23
Mike you are much better person than I, I would be constantly trying to tell him that the reason why there might be genes in the people of Brazil toady is because there has been a lot of immigration in the last few hundred years.
#2 by Tom MacMillan on September 28, 2017 - 19:35
Standard concrete has strength of between 10-40MPa. We can make (and have used) concrete with strengths of +200MPa. http://cement.org/tech/pdfs/PL941Hirise.pdf
#3 by Chris on September 28, 2017 - 21:36
I used to be an aerospace engineer, mostly working with structural vibration. This involves the forces involved in oscillatory motion that can get destructive (look up the 1940 collapse of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, “Gallopin’ Gertie”). Plus lots of math, which has its own vocabulary, like “scalar,”
It makes my brain hurt when I hear someone spout off about “scalar waves.” Um, no. Then as he rambled on it got worse.
#4 by Ken on September 28, 2017 - 23:30
This episode needs subtitles. Couldn’t understand a thing the guest was saying.
#5 by Chris on September 29, 2017 - 16:58
Ken, it is easy. Just ask the nearest five year old to explain a sine wave or where babies come from. You’d find the five year old will come up with less nonsense than Sam O.