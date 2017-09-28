Be Reasonable: Episode #046 – Sam Osmanagic

Joining Marsh this time is author, sociologist and businessman Sam Osmanagic. Sam has made headlines around the world with his claims to have discovered ancient pyramids in Bosnia.

This entry was posted on September 28, 2017, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.