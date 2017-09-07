«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #206


Measuring migraines, detox juices, deceiving patients, and the sodium-potassium pump. Plus fighting giraffes, denying the BRCA link, overselling research, and the latest news from QED. Remember to pick up your QED ticket right now, at qedcon.org.

  1. #1 by L. Makinen on September 8, 2017 - 08:51

    I was listening to this on my way to work this morning and was really upset about the cancer “treatment”. How should this be spread so that more people get aware of it?

    Lennart, Sweden

