Skeptics with a K: Episode #206

Measuring migraines, detox juices, deceiving patients, and the sodium-potassium pump. Plus fighting giraffes, denying the BRCA link, overselling research, and the latest news from QED. Remember to pick up your QED ticket right now, at qedcon.org.

This entry was posted on September 7, 2017, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.