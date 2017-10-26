Be Reasonable: Episode #047 – Don Donderi

Joining Marsh this episode is author, psychologist and UFO researcher, Don Donderi.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:03 — 26.1MB)
Joining Marsh this episode is author, psychologist and UFO researcher, Don Donderi.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:03 — 26.1MB)
This entry was posted on October 26, 2017, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by K.C. on October 26, 2017 - 17:00
Sometimes I feel sad when you talk to the older guys who sound sincere – as though they believe it deeply and have based so much of their life and thinking around their flawed logic. My father was one of those. 🙁