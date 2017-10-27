«

InKredulous: Episode #044—Live from QED 2017


Episode 44 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast. This episode was recorded live at QED 2017.  Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing this time are:

  • Iszi Lawrence – Host of Z List Dead List, the British Museum Membercast, stand up comedian and many other things (@iszi_lawrence)
  • Dean Burnett – Neuroscientist, author of The Idiot Brain and the Brainflapping column for the Guardian newspaper. Dean also tutors and lectures at Cardiff University.  (@garwboy)
  • Dave Alnwick – Magician, Mind Wizard, Cult Leader and Master of Ceremonies for QED 2017. He’s touring now; go see his show! (@davealnwick)
  • Marsh – The ever-present Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)

As ever, thanks for listening and for all the lovely comments. Support the MSS, our work and all of our podcasts by making a monthly contribution via Patreon.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 51:46 — 23.8MB)

  1. #1 by Declan on October 30, 2017 - 20:42

    Oooof – great line-up. Nice one!

