Skeptics with a K: Episode #208

Toxic attitudes, conspiracy mongering, British prostates, and intensity modulated radiotherapy. Plus tinned ravioli, carpenters selling beef, learning to count, and sexist crocodiles. And a final call for QED from Skeptics with a K! Get your tickets for QED now at qedcon.org/tickets

This entry was posted on October 5, 2017, 14:28 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.