Skeptics with a K: Episode #208

Toxic attitudes, conspiracy mongering, British prostates, and intensity modulated radiotherapy. Plus tinned ravioli, carpenters selling beef, learning to count, and sexist crocodiles. And a final call for QED from Skeptics with a K! Get your tickets for QED now at qedcon.org/tickets
#1 by Yves Dubois on October 6, 2017 - 03:58
Sorry Marsh, but your speech was cringe worthy demonstration of psychological projection. Denouncing both the use of least favorable interpretations and echo chambers while simultaneously engaging in the former and justifying why you engage in the latter while clearly implying you’re not.
To start, Carl’s use of the pseudonym “Sargon of Akkad” originates from his early days on YouTube where he posted anonymously and even if we now know about the man behind the mask, the name stuck. Your attempt at making him appear immature and disconnected from reality because he “uses his World of Warcraft character’s name” is disingenuous, petty and a clear case of poisoning the well. You’re better than this. Oh, if you don’t think that having never heard of him before isn’t important, then why keep insisting about it? Not sure who you’re trying to fool here.
Next, he made it quite clear why he sent that Tweet. The message was in response to Jess Phillips and the “Recl@im the Internet” campaign and the whole point was about sending a message that looked like a rape threat while at the same time not being one, basically asking the question “should this be disallowed too?”. But, of course, instead of giving the benefit of the doubt and using a favorable interpretation of the message (“because I don’t rape people”), you and many others used the least favorable one (“You’re not worth raping”, “I’d rape others but not you”). Why? Because it confirmed the opinion that Carl was bad guy and that poor Jess was victim of a harassment from rape threats of people that said… they wouldn’t rape her. Also, Jess’ sexual assault shouldn’t serve as protection from criticism. After all, the “Recl@im the Internet” campaign is in no small part about rape threats, so how exactly are people supposed to criticize it without mentioning rape?
Next, please don’t accuse others of being in an echo chamber and follow it up with the story of badly it went the last time you invited someone with contrary opinions and how you don’t want to do it again. You are kind of shooting yourself in the foot there. QED is mostly an echo chamber. And the reason is quite clear: you want people to have a good time and honest robust debate about positions that make one uncomfortable or even mad isn’t exactly most people’s idea of “fun”. And that’s fine. The unfortunate truth is that we all live in echo chambers. Listening to opinions we ascribe to already is, at worst, boring (if you’ve heard it before). On the other hand, facing contrary opinions can be enlightening or even life changing… but is more likely to be frustrating or even anger inducing. That’s why we poor mortals can only take it small doses. That is why I always find the accusation that one’s ideological opponents “live in an echo chamber” to be quite hollow: the accuser is basically guaranteed to be a hypocrite.
Of and before you accuse the spread of “hateful” ideas of scaring away people from skeptic/atheist conventions (note: while you didn’t say it like this, it really seems this is what you meant), perhaps you should equally also consider the possibility the encroachment of “moralistic” components may have made some found such events to no longer be of interest. For me, it was definitively the second.
These days, in face of so much political polarization, too many, while trying to explain their failures search not inward for their own faults, but outward for excuses.
#2 by Tom Williamson on October 6, 2017 - 10:17
Why for the love of fuck would you want to “criticise” a campaign against online abuse by mentioning rape?
Carl of Swindon and his ilk add nothing. They are not being clever, they are not being intellectual, and they are certainly not being skeptical. They are just being contrarian dicks.
#3 by Chris on October 6, 2017 - 20:46
Laughing at rape is contemptible (just listened to Thomas Smith’s rundown of his “conversation” with Carl of Swindon, the laughter and cheers were quite clear). Trying to make excuses that silly boy man’s behavior/attitude is contemptible. If you don’t like being accused of being contemptible, then learn to be civil.
Or be like Milo, and just fade into obscurity where you belong.
#4 by Brian Lord on October 6, 2017 - 23:18
As a prostate cancer (pc) survivor listening to the bit in this episode about British prostates I am concerned that you may have given the impression that pc is a benign form of cancer that affects only older men and is therefore not really a concern. A quick on-line check of pc statistics shows that in 2014 there were 11,300 deaths from pc in the UK and that 43% of deaths were men under 80.
It is therefore important that men get regular prostate exams or PSA tests. Early diagnosis is the key and age is a factor when considering treatment options or ‘watchful waiting’ as it is called here in Canada. But you need to know early so that you do have options.
Love the podcast, keep up the good work (trite, I know but sincere).
#5 by James on October 7, 2017 - 01:29
100% on point, Yves.
It’s very sad to see people like Marsh encourage echochambers like this, with his effective “anyone who holds different political views than me can’t be a skeptic” dismissal of Sargon. Absolutely ridiculous that Marsh accuses people like Sargon expressing their views as supporting an echochamber when doing everything they can to declare him some kind of skeptic heretic. I also love how “contrarian” is used as a gotcha accusation, as if holding an unpopular view is inherently bad.
Overall, it’s very disappointing that Marsh and others aren’t willing to honestly engage with people they politically disagree with. I know Sargon and I are.
#6 by Andy Wilson on October 7, 2017 - 09:35
Yves Dubois is arguing there is a favourable interpretation of the use of “rape” in that context.
I can see the perspective that Yves wants me to take. The one that Yves takes. I can see the context that is being pointed out. And I believe I understand the argument that is being made.
I think Yves should go a little further back in time in their analysis. And consider the choice of target for THAT tweet. I think Yves’ analysis should include an explanation (from Carl) of Carl’s failure to demonstrate any sensitivity or humanity toward his target. Even if I was to accept your perspective (I don’t) it still leaves me with a man selfishly and awfully illustrating a point that HE wants to make by mocking HER personal experience as a SEXUAL ASSAULT survivor. That is bullying behaviour when you give it the most favourable interpretation. When you factor in the specific use of gender issues as the subject of the mockery that makes it sexist. Do you see?
Somehow Carl has managed to brand his personal attitude toward women as some kind of crusading bravery. At least to some people including Yves. It’s not.
I’ve made my fair share of gaffes, cock ups and wrong thinking over the years and I’d like to think that reflection has benefitted me and the people I engage with. It seems to me there are no lessons available for Carl or those who would cheer and clap him.
#7 by Black Knight No. 3 on October 7, 2017 - 16:36
Once again Marsh goes off on a politically inspired rant against someone on the poliically opposite side. Let me ask you Marsh, as a skeptic what types of argument lead you to believe that they have no foundation? i.e. what’s sets off your skepti-sense? How about:
1. Ad-hominem attacks, usually littered with just plain name calling.
2. Cherry-picking the evidence.
3. Failing to engage with the actual argument the other side is putting forward.
4. Trying to discredit the other.
Now which of these tactics did you avoid? Well, let me tell you: none. In fact you came across as a cry-baby weeny who just realised that someone disagrees with him, and judging by what you said about the audience, quite a lot of other people as well.
I have listened to Carl many times, he along with The Armored Skeptic, Shoe-on-head and Computing Forever make some interesting arguments. I don’t always agree with them; I have argued on line with Carl about some of his positions but I do honestly believe that Carl prefers to rely on evidence and tries to make rational arguments based on that evidence.
The problem here is that Carls arguments tread on some of your political beliefs and you don’t seem able to cope with that. Rather than engaging in name calling why don’t you invite Carl on to Be Reasonable or do you fear another back-fire like the the interview with the men’s rights guy (sorry, I’ve forgotten his name and the pod-cast seems to have gone from the website).
Personally I think that political theory is amenable to logic and science as much as anything else, take off those goggles Marsh and lets start to hear some real analysis from you rather than a load of words that just add up to “I don’t like it”.
#8 by James on October 8, 2017 - 14:41
Looks like you’ve upset the Akkad fans Marsh, while not exactly eloquent your assessment of him and these other so-called sceptics is spot on. Nothing but ten-a-penny “i’m just asking [disingenuous] questions” contrarians using the shield of scepticism to milk the wallets of social conservatives by pandering to their regressive ideology with cherry picked “facts”, concern trolling, rants against the most pathetic of straw-men and repeating each others talking points ad-nauseam to try and create consensus. You even start seeing academics like Jordan Peterson pandering to this lot with his ‘feminists/sjw are using post-modern nihilism to destroy western civilization” narrative nonsense.
I saw these videos by hbomberguy a while back in response to the reaction these “sceptics” had to the recent Bill Nye series which makes it plainly obvious Akkad and his ilk don’t give two shits about research or evidence, which disqualifies them from able to be called sceptics. Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dklVypazQsA and Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqYgjGDaMYg
#9 by Cappy Charlie on October 8, 2017 - 20:11
I feel the reply from Tom Williamson is essentially the perfect summation i.e. they are just being contrarian dicks.
#10 by Chris on October 8, 2017 - 21:41
Thank you, Tom, for the use of “Carl of Swindon.” My Google of that has brought up some of the most amusing things.
#11 by Oskar on October 9, 2017 - 02:28
Ditto most of what Dubois said. I’m not even sure what Marsh is complaining about; is it just that someone he dislikes uses the same label as him? And what is with this nonsense that anything rude is sexist if the offended person is female?
#12 by Chris on October 9, 2017 - 04:38
Hmmm, I seem to need more popcorn. There are more seriously offended fans of some nonentity from Swindon.
#13 by Black Knight No. 3 on October 9, 2017 - 08:51
Instead of standing in the wings and throwing your popcorn why don’t you try, oh I don’t know, adding to the debate. Just to give you a clue, the debate isn’t about some guy from Swindon, it’s about Marsh and how he seems to be a perpetrator of the behaviour he denounces.
#14 by Tom Williamson on October 9, 2017 - 11:06
Go on then, I’ll bite. What “interesting arguments” does Carl of Swindon make?
PS it’s not an ad hom or name calling to call him Carl of Swindon. His name is Carl. He lives in Swindon.
#15 by Gittins on October 9, 2017 - 12:18
Nice to see you taking the right side here Marsh. Can’t stand Sargon, a while back he tweeted a picture of a girl working in Cardiff Lush just because she was wearing a feminist t-shirt, causing thousands of his followers to hunt her down and send rape/death threats.
https://lilythelostgirl.com/2017/02/15/a-shirt-that-says-feminism/
#16 by Black Knight No. 3 on October 9, 2017 - 16:49
I didn’t intend to respond to this as I thought you were trolling but on a second reading I’ve changed my mind and think you are being genuine.
Firstly, though, let me explain that I am not a Sargon fanboy and I don’t feel any urge to defend him. He’s got hundreds of hours worth of his material online so why you would want me to pick something from memory is a bit odd when it’s all there for you. I haven’t listened to him for a while but since you asked, something that sticks in my memory is his claim that when the Left and Right are discussing equality they are actually discussing two different concepts: the Right is taking about equality of opportunity, the Left about equality of outcome. The “interesting” bit comes from thinking about how the two concepts inter-relate and after some thought you soon realise that to increase one is to decrease the other, but where is the sweet spot? Ok, you may not find that interesting but I did.
As far as ad-homs are concerned I was referring Marsh’s name-calling on the podcast, not to anything posted here. The problem (for me) is that I like the podcast, I like the presenters and it really irks me when they slip. I’m not expecting perfection but I really want the podcast to be the best it can be and Marsh is building up quite a CV of politically inspired non skeptical output. I’m trying to hold up a mirror to him (if he actually reads these posts) and also chide him a little in the hope that it will get him to be a little more introspective.
#17 by Chris on October 9, 2017 - 18:07
Black Knight: Aw, poor baby. There is no debate. You, little Carl of Swindon, Yves and the rest of your ilk are just plain contemptible little manboys. Get over it, stop getting triggered by valid criticism of your idiotic ideas.
Here is an idea, if you dislike what Marsh says, then don’t listen.
Hmm, time to get more popcorn.
#18 by Flamadidle on October 9, 2017 - 20:49
Black Knight,
The men’s rights guy is Mike Buchanan, he was on episode 26, and it’s still on this site.
#19 by Muz on October 9, 2017 - 21:58
Gamergate made Sargon. Which tells you much of what you need to know really. Anti-feminism is his bread and butter. Pretty much literally in fact, as that particular “field” is such a cottage industry on youtube. There’s a few hundred thousand views out there every day for delivering that “8 minutes hate” a certain sector needs, and plenty of ‘skeptics’ lining up for the job.
He never struck me as a particularly deep thinker or terribly knowledgeable about anything but giving his audience what they want. His vaunted calm reasonableness (seemingly the only thing his fans care about) is superficial at best. Matt Dillahunty posted about his encounter at Mythcon that tells the story. When challenged he typically flounders, reveals he doesn’t know what he’s talking about or has thought about things very hard, but hey, he’s got more youtube subscribers.
#20 by Bill on October 10, 2017 - 20:40
Interesting podcast, but I think the section on prostate cancer was grossly misleading with potentially dangerous false reassurance.
The figures below are taken from the cancer research uk website and, although the figures are out of date, there is no reason to believe they have changed substantially .
In 2014 there were 11,287 deaths from prostate cancer In the uk compared with 11,433 deaths from breast cancer.
The quoted 10 year survival rate 2011 is 84% for prostate cancer and 78% for breast cancer.
I accept entirely that most cases of prostate cancer occur in men over 70 and accept the old saying that old men with cancer of the prostate die of old age, but it certainly does occur in younger men and is often more aggressive in these individuals. Men are often not great at looking after their health and anything that gives false reassurance and may discourage men from seeking help is just as bad as those who peddle scam treatments.
#21 by Chris on October 12, 2017 - 01:06
BL #3: “He’s got hundreds of hours worth of his material online so why you would want me to pick something from memory is a bit odd when it’s all there for you.”
That is the “google it yourself” response. In short he cannot support his assertion that Tom is asking about. We are not surprised, it is a common tactic.