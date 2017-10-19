Skeptics with a K: Episode #209 – Live at QED 2017

Herbal tampons, foreign sweets, and the effect of wireless signals on human body. Plus sperms, fentanyl, magi-cum, and a letter to the editor. Recorded live at QED 2017, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 47:23 — 21.8MB)
Herbal tampons, foreign sweets, and the effect of wireless signals on human body. Plus sperms, fentanyl, magi-cum, and a letter to the editor. Recorded live at QED 2017, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 47:23 — 21.8MB)
This entry was posted on October 19, 2017, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Tom Williamson on October 19, 2017 - 12:41
“Yams don’t exist” is my new favourite conspiracy theory.
#2 by David Smith on October 22, 2017 - 05:42
Do you have any thoughts on the flu virus.