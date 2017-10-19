Skeptics with a K: Episode #209 – Live at QED 2017

Herbal tampons, foreign sweets, and the effect of wireless signals on human body. Plus sperms, fentanyl, magi-cum, and a letter to the editor. Recorded live at QED 2017, it’s Skeptics with a K.

