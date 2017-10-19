«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #209 – Live at QED 2017


Herbal tampons, foreign sweets, and the effect of wireless signals on human body.  Plus sperms, fentanyl, magi-cum, and a letter to the editor.  Recorded live at QED 2017, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 47:23 — 21.8MB)

This entry was posted on October 19, 2017, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on October 19, 2017 - 12:41

    “Yams don’t exist” is my new favourite conspiracy theory.

    Quote

  2. #2 by David Smith on October 22, 2017 - 05:42

    Do you have any thoughts on the flu virus.

    Quote
(will not be published)