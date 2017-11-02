Skeptics with a K: Episode #210

Cell line contamination, coffee Smarties, confirmation bias, and the Southampton Six. Plus fire alarms, SH-SY5Y cells, cat woo, and hurling Caramacs. Growing like stink, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:21:00 — 37.2MB)
#1 by Jason of Argos on November 3, 2017 - 08:12
The destroyed Icons joke was actually the funniest joke I have heard…EVER… i am pretty sure thats your George Costanza moment