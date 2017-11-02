Skeptics with a K: Episode #210

Cell line contamination, coffee Smarties, confirmation bias, and the Southampton Six. Plus fire alarms, SH-SY5Y cells, cat woo, and hurling Caramacs. Growing like stink, it’s Skeptics with a K.

