Skeptics with a K: Episode #211

Artificial sweeteners, risk of dementia, and more from Chiropractors. Plus Thor 3, online calendars, excitable dogs, and avoiding exercise. With 95% confidence, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:20 — 33.2MB)
This entry was posted on November 16, 2017, 17:59 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Tom Williamson on November 17, 2017 - 11:04
Isn’t “Children of the Cohort” a Stephen King novel?
I enjoyed the bit of alt right bashing at the end. Looking forward to the legions of Carl of Swindon fans going “You’ve let your politics into the show again Marsh, shame on you for using the association fallacy! Carl of Swindon makes some excellent points, all you have to do is take a week off work, watch all of his videos and you will see them.”