Skeptics with a K: Episode #213

Flat Earthers, fluorescing aluminium, water magnets, and silicon water. Plus thought experiments, tempura brain, phoning space, and Patreon. Without a crackle on the line, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:13 — 30.9MB)
This entry was posted on December 14, 2017, 15:41 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Tom Williamson on December 15, 2017 - 12:11
I’m still at a loss as to why flat earthers feel that they need to deny the existence of oxygen.
#2 by Cappy Charlie on December 15, 2017 - 19:17
Once again Marsh your patience astounds me, how you and Alice didn’t end up just shouting “you’re all bell ends” repeatedly in their faces shows that you are better people than I will ever be.
#3 by Jan on December 17, 2017 - 03:22
On hearing the way the brain likes to mess up perception reminds me of one rather freaky night in pitch darkness when my 3 year old son went what that and started reaching out , I was trying to get him back to sleep so I touched his hands to put them by his sides and he freaked out and said the wormy things were getting him . No sleep that night as every time we turned the light down the kid eyes would dart around the room and say he he didn’t like the wormy things . So after a rather long night of him sat on my lap watching DVDs and me scouring types of hallucinations I came to the most likely hypothesis that he was suffering a type of phosphene hallucination . It was only due to being a sceptical nature that my first port of call was looking for science explanations and the experience has lead me to a yup I could see how people could go from an experience like that to they are seeing spirits ect . Poor kid still has visual processing issue in low light levels and we have had walls moving and other creepy stuff even at age 10 .
#4 by Black Knight No. 3 on December 18, 2017 - 11:06
It’s often the way with these types of beliefs. Although I have no idea what the (il)logical progression of thought is in this particular case what tends to happen is that as people point out things are are anomolous to their system of belief (as our two presenters did) they have to find more and more wierd beliefs to support the original one. To be honest this usually ends up with “there’s a world conspiracy” but the denial of oxygen, although being the first I’d heard of this, doesn’t surprise me.
#5 by Black Knight No. 3 on December 18, 2017 - 14:55
Here’s a couple of jokes for Mike (Hall), there’s an article over at slashdot with these:
“Hi, I’d like to hear a TCP joke.”
“Hello, would you like to hear a TCP joke?”
“Yes, I’d like to hear a TCP joke.”
“OK, I will tell you a TCP joke.”
“Are you ready to hear a TCP joke?”
“Yes, I am ready to hear a TCP joke.”
“OK, I am about to send the TCP joke. It will last 10 seconds, has 2 characters, it does not have a setting, it ends with a punchline.”
“OK, I am ready to get the TCP joke that will last 10 seconds, has 2 characters, does not have a setting, and ends with a punchline.”
“I’m sorry, your connection has been timed out.”
“Hello, would you like to hear a TCP joke?”
I’d tell you a UDP joke but you might not get it.