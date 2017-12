In this special bonus episode of Skeptics with a K, Mike talks about acupuncture, Alice scoffs at five hundred people, and Marsh tries not to throw a baby out of the window. We hope you have a great Christmas break, and we’ll see you in 2018.

This entry was posted on December 28, 2017, 15:34 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.