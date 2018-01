Ed Turner is a Liverpool-based solicitor and former attendee of Merseyside Skeptics Society Events. In this interview, he talks to Marsh about Campus Craziness, the Regressive Left, Social Justice Warriors, Neo Marxism and the censorship of free speech.

