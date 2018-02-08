Skeptics with a K: Episode #217

Hershey’s Kisses, prostate cancer, facilitated communication, and e-cigarettes. Plus nicotine nitrosamines, High Tea, Reece’s Pieces, and Cat Deeley. What’s safer than burning leaves? It’s Skeptics with a K.
If you’re interested in the charts Alice discussed on the show, we have links to the breast cancer mortality trends in women, breast cancer mortality by age in women, prostate cancer mortality trends, and prostate cancer mortality by age. You can also find the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer on the NHS website.
