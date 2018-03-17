Robin Ince: Pragmatic Insanity

When: Thursday, May 3rd 2018, 7.30 – 11.00 PM

Where: The Casa, 29 Hope St, Liverpool

Robin Ince’s first new stand up show in three years is a clash of the two cultures, a joyous romp through his favourite artists and strangest scientific ideas. From the work of Stanley Spencer to Niels Bohr, it is 90 minutes fizzing with ideas about creativity in science and art, as well as asking why we believe we see what we see and why we believe what we believe.

As well as being a prolific stand-up, Robin Ince is the co-host of the award winning BBC Radio 4 show Infinite Monkey Cage and author of several books, including I’m a Joke…and So Are You. He is the winner of the Time Out Outstanding Contribution to Comedy Award, as well as The Francis Crick Science Journalism Award and 3 Chortle awards. He recently finished a 70-date, record-breaking tour with Brian Cox that concluded at Wembley Arena.

As with all MSS events, tickets are free, but entrance will be prioritised to people who reserve a place via Eventbrite:

