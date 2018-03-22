Skeptics with a K: Episode #220

Revitalising water, respiratory tract infections, homeopathy, and unnecessary antibiotics. Plus the Revenge of Frankenstein, hydrogen bonds, and mouth feel. Is this just nonsense? It’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on March 22, 2018, 17:35 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.