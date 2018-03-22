«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #220


Revitalising water, respiratory tract infections, homeopathy, and unnecessary antibiotics. Plus the Revenge of Frankenstein, hydrogen bonds, and mouth feel. Is this just nonsense? It’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:50 — 28.9MB)

  1. #1 by Anthony Woodward on March 25, 2018 - 02:08

    I have found that Jordan Peterson’s depth of knowledge requires more time than a mere 6 min video that may have been a part of a full lecture.

    Try this Harvard talk: https://youtu.be/qqi0jHn_7-I

    And this Q&A: https://youtu.be/0cLLFSdKZLI

  2. #2 by James on March 25, 2018 - 18:38

    I’m glad someone said it, Peterson is a gish-galloping “classic liberal” hack (see traditional conservative in denial), who thinks everyone to the left of him is a ungrateful commie trying to bring down western civilisation by infiltrating academia.

    If you ever get bored enough to do anything on him, look into his phd thesis.

