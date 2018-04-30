Be Reasonable: Episode #051 – Mark Steele

This episode, Marsh is joined by engineer and activist Mark Steele, to discuss his campaign against 5G technology and his altercation with Gateshead Council.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 37:28 — 17.2MB)
#1 by Luke on May 1, 2018 - 02:10
Thank you for the episode. Awesome as always.
Can I please request that you make the guest frame the episode in the first 2-3 minutes in future episodes. The guest went into great but technical detail until the 8 minute mark, which was incredibly hard to follow because I had no overarching knowledge of what he was trying to describe.
If Mark Steele started the interview with ‘5G produces very harmful radiation and the government is rolling out this technology now. I know it’s harmful because …” then everything would have made perfect sense, but because you didn’t interrupt him early enough I got completely and utterly lost during the first 8 minutes.
Again, thanks to Marsh and Mark Steele for the podcast, this was very interesting.