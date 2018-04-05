Skeptics with a K: Episode #221

Classical conditioning, Irish referenda, lavender oil, and pro-life rhetoric. Plus Ophelia Cabs, blastocysts, and a visit to the farm. With the latest on QED 2018, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:29 — 35.6MB)
