In this, the second of three epic special episodes of Skeptics with a K, Alice and Marsh talk about what happened when they attended the Flat Earth Convention in Birmingham, and why scientists should play more Pac-Man.

This entry was posted on May 3, 2018, 12:56 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.