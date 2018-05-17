«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #224


In the last of our three epic specials, Marsh and Alice talk about the Cosmic Egg, a model of the universe presented at the Flat Earth Convention in Birmingham.

If you want to donate to the Merseyside Skeptics Charity Walk, you can do through our Just Giving page.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:34:29 — 43.4MB)

  1. #1 by Muz on May 17, 2018 - 17:30

    I was a bit dozy listening to the recounting of this marathon lecture and kept hearing it in a wise Chinese stereotype voice and wondering when it’d get to the part when the egg hatches and the nature of monkey was irrepressible!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiqkwPJTJko

