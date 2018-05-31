Skeptics with a K: Episode #225

Debating Flat Earthers, placebo sleep, mountain walks, and long commutes. Plus serial addition, friendly physicists, controlling your data, and attracting crime. Wandering the streets of Birmingham whilst high, it’s Skeptics with a K.
There is still time to donate to our sponsored walk, at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/merseysideskeptics-mss. And remember QED tickets are still available, get yours at qedcon.org.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:43:21 — 47.4MB)
#1 by Peter on June 1, 2018 - 02:08
The flatearthers are correct that gyroscope stays at a fixed direction when the earth rotate below it/you travel around the earth.
Léon Foucault that demonstrated the rotation of the earth with the now famous Foucault pendulum did the same with a gyroscope and was the one that gave the name used today.
They are incorrect in how a artificial horizon in a aircraft work. Because gyroscope can drift and because we fly on a spherical earth they mechanisms that keep the instrument level with respect to the direction of gravity.
So artificial horizon are designed to show the direction of the airplane relative to the direction of gravity not to a fixed direction in space.
Two link to videos that demonstrate how it work. I know that Youtube in not the source of truth but the real design documentation are not a easy read and they are not thing that most people have any direct experience so a video demonstration seems fine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTXTCqMHyhg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1QGRPVBZvw