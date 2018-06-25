«

Be Reasonable: Episode #053 – Eben Alexander


Joining Marsh this month is Eben Alexander, neurosurgeon and author of Proof of Heaven.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 41:10 — 18.9MB)

This entry was posted on June 25, 2018, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)