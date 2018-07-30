«

Be Reasonable: Episode #054 – Michael Davidson


Joining Marsh this month is Michael Davidson from the Christian “ex-gay therapy” ministry, Core Issues Trust.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 56:01 — 25.7MB)

This entry was posted on July 30, 2018, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. No comments yet.
(will not be published)