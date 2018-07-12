«

Skeptics with a K: Episode #228


Walking on the beach, grounding rods, hot ankles, and the Monkey. Plus electric blankets, cheap shirts, screen recordings, and plane wi-fi. Covertly listening through your phone, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:33:18 — 42.8MB)

    OK, I couldn’t listen to a take on flags without making a comment myself. If a flag is simple enough to be painted on a face, that means it’s good! I’m just glad the Belize football team is shite.

